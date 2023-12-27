

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $58 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.801 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.



The Treasury sold $55 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.420 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.



On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $57 billion worth of two-year notes also attracted roughly average demand.



The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $40 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.



