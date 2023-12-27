

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese department store chain Takashimaya Co. said on Wednesday that it has launched a probe to identify the reason behind collapsed Christmas cakes. Around 807 out of 2,900 strawberry frill shortcakes were reportedly ruined when delivered to customers.



The Christmas special cakes which were sold online were priced at 5,400 yen, equivalent to approximately $38.



The affected cakes were designed by the French bakery Les Sens and assembled by Win's Ark Co. It was later delivered to customers' doors by Yamato Transport Co. All the involved firms confirmed that the temperature management of the cakes was appropriate.



The strawberry-topped cakes arrived in a collapsed form to customers. Some cakes were flattened while others were fragmented.



Customers expressed their disappointment on social media, sharing images of the damaged cakes with strawberries sliding off over half-melted whipped cream.



Responding to the issue, Takashimaya senior official Kazuhisa Yokoyama said, 'We would like to apologize deeply for the deformation in our frozen Christmas cakes that betrayed the expectations of many of our customers.'



The company promised refunds to customers depending on delivery conditions.



