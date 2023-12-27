

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release November numbers for industrial production and retail sales, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Industrial output is expected to slip 1.6 percent on month after rising 1.3 percent in October, while retail sales are seen higher by 5.0 percent on year after adding 4.2 percent a month earlier.



South Korea will provide November figures for industrial production and retail sales. Production is tipped to gain 1.0 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year after slipping 3.5 percent on month and adding 1.1 percent on year in the previous month. Sales were down 0.8 percent on month in October.



Hong Kong will see November fata for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were up 2.6 percent on month and exports rose 1.4 percent for a trade deficit of HKD25.8 billion.



Thailand will release November numbers for imports, exports, trade balance, current account and industrial production. In October, imports jumped 10.5 percent on year and exports rose 7.0 percent for a trade surplus of $1.30 billion. The current account showed a surplus of $0.700 billion, while industrial production sank an annual 4.29 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken