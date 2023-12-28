

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar erased its losses against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday, as the nation's initial jobless claims rose more than expected last week.



Data from the Labor Department showed that initial jobless claims climbed to 218,000, an increase of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level of 206,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 210,000 from the 205,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The greenback rebounded to 141.13 against the yen and 0.8396 against the franc, from an early 5-month low of 140.64 and near a 9-year low of 0.8337, respectively.



The greenback recovered to 1.1072 against the euro and 1.2737 against the pound, reversing from an early fresh 5-month low of 1.1139 and near a 5-month low of 1.2827, respectively.



The greenback may find resistance around 143.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the franc, 1.06 against the euro and 1.24 against the pound.



