Vilniaus baldai: Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 28/12/2023

On the 28 of December 2023 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:

Agenda item #1: Consolidated annual report. The Company's consolidated annual report for the FY 2023 ended 31 August 2023 was presented.

Agenda item #2: Company's auditor's report. The report of auditor Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for the FY 2023 ended 31 August 2023 was presented.

Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2023 ended 31 August 2023. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2023 ended 31 August 2023.

Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company's profit distribution. Resolution: to approve Company's profit distribution.

(thousand EUR)

Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward 21.487 Net result for the current year 1.516 Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year 21 Distributable result 23.024 Transfers to the obligatory reserves - Transfers to other reserves - To be paid as dividends - To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members - Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward 23.024

No dividend will be paid for fiscal year 2023.

