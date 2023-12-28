Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.12.2023

WKN: A0B583 | ISIN: LT0000104267 | Ticker-Symbol: UE3
Stuttgart
28.12.23
14:27 Uhr
6,150 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.12.2023 | 16:06
116 Leser
Vilniaus baldai: Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 28/12/2023

On the 28 of December 2023 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:

Agenda item #1: Consolidated annual report. The Company's consolidated annual report for the FY 2023 ended 31 August 2023 was presented.

Agenda item #2: Company's auditor's report. The report of auditor Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for the FY 2023 ended 31 August 2023 was presented.

Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2023 ended 31 August 2023. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2023 ended 31 August 2023.

Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company's profit distribution. Resolution: to approve Company's profit distribution.

(thousand EUR)

Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward21.487
Net result for the current year1.516
Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year21
Distributable result23.024
Transfers to the obligatory reserves-
Transfers to other reserves-
To be paid as dividends -
To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members-
Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward 23.024

No dividend will be paid for fiscal year 2023.

Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00


