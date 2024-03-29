Anzeige
VILNIAUS BALDAI AB interim condensed consolidated report and consolidated financial statements for the six months of FY 2024

The revenue of Vilniaus Baldai AB and its subsidiaries ("the Group") stood at 53 462 thousand EUR during September of 2023 - February of 2024, while during the same period of FY2023 revenue was 48 869 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during September of 2023 - February of 2024 was 6 702 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 10 030 thousand EUR. Net loss of the Group during September of 2022- February of 2023 was 2 048 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 1 025 thousand EUR.

The Group Revenue stood at 23 362 thousand EUR during December of 2023 - February of 2024, while during the same period of FY2023 revenue was 20 434 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during December of 2023 - February of 2024 was 2 535 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 4 103 thousand EUR. Net loss of the Group during December of 2022- February of 2023 was 1 469 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 33 thousand EUR.

Additional information:
Head of Finance
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No: +370 5 2525700


