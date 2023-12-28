

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a modest uptick in early trades on Thursday, the Switzerland market retreated and spent the rest of the day's session in negative territory as investors chose to take profits amid a lack of fresh triggers.



The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 11,129.24 in early trades, ended the days's session with a loss of 56.43 points or 0.51% at 11,057.55.



UBS Group ended down 1.63% and Richemont drifted down 1.2%, while Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re, Kuehne & Nagel, Givaudan, Swisscom and Geberit lost 0.6 to 1%.



ABB, Zurich Insurance Group, Holcim, Sika and Roche Holding also closed weak. Lonza Group and Alcon edged up marginally.



Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, ams OSRAM AG ended 2.6% down. Lindt & Spruengli, SIG Combibloc, Helvetia, BKW, Temenos Group, Avolta, Baloise Holding and Straumann Holding ended lower by 0.8 to 1.4%.



Meyer Burger Tech and Galenica Sante both gained about 0.8%. Swiss Prime Site, Schindler Holding and SGS edged up marginally.



