

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BlendJet is recalling about 4.8 million of its portable blenders due to laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of reports of injuries.



BlendJet has recalled BlendJet 2 portable blenders as the recalled blenders can overheat or catch fire and the blender blades can break off, posing fire and laceration hazards to consumers.



The company said it has received about 329 reports of the blades breaking while in use, and an additional 17 reports of overheating or fires resulting in property damage claims of around $150,000. The firm has received about 49 reports of minor burns and one report of a laceration injury.



The recall involves BlendJet 2 portable blenders sold in a variety of colors and designs. Serial numbers are printed on the bottom of the base along with 'blendjet2' and 'The Original Portable Blender.' The blenders measure approximately 9.5 inches in height and 3 inches wide and weigh approximately 1.5 pounds.



The recalled blenders were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online at BlendJet.com from October 2020 through November 2023 for between $50 and $75.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled blenders and contact BlendJet for a free replacement of the BlendJet 2 base unit.



Consumers will need to remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of their recalled blender into three or more pieces and upload or email a photo showing the serial number on the bottom of the unit and its rubber seal in pieces to BlendJet at www.blendjet.com/safetyandrecall or safety@blendjet.com to receive a free replacement base.



