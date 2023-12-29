

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) announced on Friday that it has agreed to sell its operations in Brazil to a private investor.



The group said it expects to close the sale in the first half of 2024.



The company expects to record a charge of approximately $7 billion upon closing of the deal.



Looking ahead to 2024, the company expects net earnings to be impacted by the expected charge. However, confirmed the adjusted earnings outlook for the period.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken