

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC), a financial brokerage and technology company, Friday announced that it has updated its outlook for the fourth quarter.



The company now expects around the high-end of its previously stated Pre-tax Adjusted Earnings guidance of the range $88 million to $108 million. It also expects the high end of its revenue guidance range of $450 million to $500 million.



Howard Lutnick, CEO of BGC Group, said, 'Our business performed strongly throughout the fourth quarter. We expect to report double-digit revenue and pre-tax Adjusted Earnings growth for both the fourth quarter and full year 2023.'



In pre-market activity, BGC shares are trading at $6.94 up 2.66% on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken