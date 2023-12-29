The 86.4 MW facility will employ more than 160,000 PV modules. The company recently announced that it will also build Spain's first hybrid wind power plant in Burgos.Iberdrola España has obtained environmental approval for Spain's first hybrid PV-hydroelectric plant. The Hidro Cedillo project, located in the community of Extremadura, will have a capacity of 86.4 MW, employing more than 160,000 PV modules and a fixed structure. "Hybridization allows optimizing the use of the grid and minimizing the environmental impact of projects in the locations where they are located," Iberdrola stated. "By ...

