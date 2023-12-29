

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the rebound seen in the previous session, the U.S. dollar has shown a lack of direction during trading on Friday.



The U.S. dollar index has spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line after bouncing off its lowest levels in five months on Thursday. The index is currently up 0.12 points or 0.1 percent at 101.35.



The greenback is trading at 141.04 yen versus the 141.41 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1039 compared to yesterday's $1.1061.



The choppy trading on the day comes as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of some key U.S. economic data next week.



The Labor Department's monthly jobs report is likely to be in focus, while traders are also likely to keep an eye on reports on manufacturing and service sector activity as well as the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting.



