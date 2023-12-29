Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 30.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Energy Plug Technologies - Erster Großauftrag an Land gezogen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDWM | ISIN: US01864U1060 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.12.23
21:51 Uhr
10,870 US-Dollar
-0,030
-0,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.12.2023 | 22:06
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.: Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023 .

Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2023 were $311,650,529 as compared with $355,617,637 on July 31, 2023, and $324,484,588 on October 31, 2022 . On October 31, 2023, the net asset value per share of common stock was $10.84 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


October 31, 2023

July 31, 2023

October 31, 2022

Total Net Assets

311,650,529

$355,617,637

$324,484,588

NAV Per Share

$10.84

$12.37

$11.29

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period August 1, 2023 through October 31, 2023, total net investment income was $2,742,139 or $0.10 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $43,892,817 or $1.53 per share of common stock for the same period.


Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2023

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2023

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2022

Total Net Investment

$2,742,139

$2,767,045

$3,484,836

Income




Per Share

$0.10

$0.10

$0.12

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Loss

($43,892,817)

($793,105)

($52,472,826)

Per Share

($1.53)

($0.03)

($1.83)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.