AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.: Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023 .
Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2023 were $311,650,529 as compared with $355,617,637 on July 31, 2023, and $324,484,588 on October 31, 2022 . On October 31, 2023, the net asset value per share of common stock was $10.84 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
October 31, 2023
July 31, 2023
October 31, 2022
Total Net Assets
311,650,529
$355,617,637
$324,484,588
NAV Per Share
$10.84
$12.37
$11.29
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period August 1, 2023 through October 31, 2023, total net investment income was $2,742,139 or $0.10 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $43,892,817 or $1.53 per share of common stock for the same period.
Fourth Quarter
Ended
October 31, 2023
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2023
Fourth Quarter
Ended
October 31, 2022
Total Net Investment
$2,742,139
$2,767,045
$3,484,836
Income
Per Share
$0.10
$0.10
$0.12
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Loss
($43,892,817)
($793,105)
($52,472,826)
Per Share
($1.53)
($0.03)
($1.83)
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.