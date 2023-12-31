Kapsch TrafficCom: A joint venture between Kapsch TrafficCom and the Swiss company LOSTnFOUND AG (part of AddSecure) has been awarded a contract by the Swiss Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) to supply hardware and services for the national truck tolling system. Kapsch TrafficCom will make a key contribution and generate revenue in the low double-digit millions. The financial scope of the contract totals around EUR 54 million and covers a term of eight years, with an optional two-year extension. In a 50:50 joint venture with the local partner company LOSTnFOUND AG (part of AddSecure), the project involves customer service, vehicle equipment and data collection for HGVs (heavy goods vehicles) weighing more than 3.5 tones. This will make the toll collection system more ...

