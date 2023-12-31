Bawag: Bawag Group announces that following the completion of its share buyback on December 14, 2023, we reduced the share capital by cancelling 3,900,000 shares, from 82,500,000 shares to 78,600,000 shares. The share capital reduction will be reflected at the Vienna Stock Exchange as of December 28, 2023. Enver Sirucic, Deputy CEO & CFO, commented: "Following our latest share buyback, we have reduced our share capital by 21.4 million shares, equal to over 21%, since our IPO in October 2017. This is in line with our capital allocation framework that any additional capital not deployed via dividend, organic or inorganic growth, will be allocated to share buybacks and/or special dividends, subject to our routine annual assessment."Bawag: weekly performance: 1.22% ...

