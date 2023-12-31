Valneva: Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, today announced that the Company is modifying its financial guidance for 2023. Product sales guidance remains unchanged, as do anticipated R&D expenses. The €90 million to €110 million of other income related to proceeds from potential sale of the Company's priority review voucher (PRV), which was previously expected before year-end, is now expected in early 2024.The Company's previous guidance included expected total revenues and other income between €220 million and €260 million. The modified 2023 guidance now includes the previously stated product sales revenue of €130 million to €150 million, which the Company remains on track to achieve, as well as R&D expenses between €60 ...

