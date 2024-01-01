

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - AP Moller-Maersk has suspended all transits through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden until 2 January, after one of its ships was attacked by Houthi rebels on Saturday.



The temporary halt comes just a week after the Danish shipping firm said that it would resume shipments in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden following the establishment of a new US-led military force to safeguard the area.



The U.S. military said its helicopters responded to distress calls from the vessel 'the Maersk Hangzhou,' which was attacked by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats. The small boats, originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, fired crew-served and small arms weapons at the Maersk Hangzhou, getting to within 20 meters of the vessel, and attempted to board the vessel. A contracted embarked security team on the vessel returned fire.



The U.S. Navy helicopters also returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small boats, and killing the crews. The fourth boat fled the area. There was no damage to U.S. personnel or equipment, the U.S. military said in a statement.



Maersk said on December 30, at about 18:00 CET, Maersk Hangzhou was hit by an unknown object after passing through the Bab al- Mandab Strait en route from Singapore to Port Suez, Egypt. There was no indication of a fire on board and the vessel was able to continue its transit north.



The Danish shipping company said that the crew of the Maersk Hangzhou is reported to be safe. It is currently working to ascertain the full details of the incident involving Maersk Hangzhou. It is in close dialogue with the Operation Prosperity Guardia or OPG naval operation and authorities to assess the security level in the area and any potential impact to the company's voyage plans.



Maersk noted that it will provide its customers with an update and more information on 2 January 2024 at the latest.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX