

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Fielmann (FLMNF.PK), a German eyewear maker, said that Steffen Baetjer, who has been the Executive Director Controlling since August 2023, has succeeded Georg Alexander Zeiss as Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective January 1, 2024.



In addition to the global responsibility for all Finance functions, Baetjer is also in charge of Tax, Legal, Compliance and Controlling. Zeiss is going to enter Fielmann Group AG's Supervisory Board, subject to approval by the responsible District Court in the City of Hamburg.



Steffen Baetjer has more than 20 years of financial executive experience across various industries and geographies. After working for McKinsey in strategy consulting across Europe and the United States, he was a Finance Director at Universal Music Germany and WestLB Luxembourg before assuming Group CFO positions at Techem, APCOA Parking and the Work Zone Safety Group.



After Hans-Joachim Oltersdorf steps down from his role as a Supervisory Board Member on 31 December 2023, Georg Alexander Zeiss - after a 20-year tenure as the CFO - is set to join the Supervisory Board of Fielmann Group AG. Beyond this role, Georg Alexander Zeiss is also going to lead the Fielmann Family's holding company.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX