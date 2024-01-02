Ximen Mining Corp Announces a Clean Electricity Agreement With Energy Plug Technologies Corp

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / Ximen Mining (TSX-V:XIM) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce an agreement for a two phase clean electricity generation project with Energy Plug Technologies Corp (CSE: PLUG), Vancouver, BC, and Renewable Energy Power (Roberts Creek, BC) to design, power and generate the Kenville Gold Mine in Nelson BC to progress towards meeting their zero emission targets. Phase one includes the installation of three 10kW Lithium-Iron Phosphate storage batteries connected to solar panels that will provide power to three mine buildings. Phase two will include a 1MW Battery Storage System (BESS) designed to accommodate large compressors, ventilation and lighting for the mine site that will also include a 20kW turbine on the river to generate power. This solar and water clean electricity supply will provide renewable energy at a lower cost with a targeted three year (ROI) return on investment while also taking advantage of the Clean Electricity and Clean Energy Tax Credit.

The BESS project will enable Ximen Mining to charge the system during off-peak hours and feed this energy back into the grid during peak load periods, typically around the dinner hours of 5:00 - 7:00 pm. The system will operate year-round; however, it will be particularly important during extreme cold periods like those experienced in December through February. The BESS will assist in smoothing out these peaks and reduce the cost of purchased power, helping to keep rates lower.

"Ximen Mining Corp is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking clean electricity partnership with Energy Plug Technologies Corp and Renewable Energy Power. Our two-phase initiative at the Kenville Gold Mine demonstrates our commitment to sustainable mining, utilizing solar panels, lithium-iron phosphate batteries, and a 1MW Battery Storage System. This forward-thinking project aligns with our zero-emission goals, ensuring operational efficiency and lower costs while setting a new standard for responsible resource extraction." stated Christopher Anderson -CEO, of Ximen Mining.

Ending 2023 with an agreement with Ximen Mining continues the momentum for Energy Plug as we further our commitment to helping businesses embrace BESS units for the benefit of the environment and their bottom line stated Broderick Gunning - President, CEO, of Energy Plug Corp.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen's two Gold projects, The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

