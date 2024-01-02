

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply on Tuesday as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.



Investors looked ahead to a busy week of economic calendar, with PMI data, inflation figures and the all-important U.S. jobs data in focus.



Following better-than-expected Caixin manufacturing PMI numbers from China, investors awaited Euro area and U.S. manufacturing PMIs for further direction.



The benchmark DAX was up 163 points, or nearly 1 percent, at 16,914 on bets that global central banks will cut interest rates this year.



Fielmann shares rose half a percent. The eyewear maker said that Steffen Baetjer, who has been the Executive Director Controlling since August 2023, has succeeded Georg Alexander Zeiss as Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective January 1, 2024.



Hapag-Lloyd jumped 5.3 percent after an announcement on Friday that it had decided to continue diverting its vessels away from Suez and the Red Sea for security reasons.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX