

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), a hydrocarbon explorer, announced on Tuesday that Richard P. Dealy has commenced his new role as Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 1.



As previously announced, Dealy has succeeded Scott D. Sheffield, who retired as CEO on December 31, 2023.



Dealy, previously the company's President and Chief Operating Officer, has over 30 years of industry experience in roles spanning nearly all operations and business functions at Pioneer and its predecessor company.



