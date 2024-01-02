Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.01.2024

WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
02.01.24
08:09 Uhr
4,140 Euro
+0,040
+0,98 %
PR Newswire
02.01.2024 | 17:36
20 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Total Voting Rights

BH Macro Limited - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Total Voting Rights
2 January 2024

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 31 December 2023 consists of the following:

• 372,024,149 GBP Ordinary Shares with 1.4710 voting right per share.

• 29,856,472 USD Ordinary Shares with 0.7606 voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company at 31 December 2023 is therefore 569,956,356

There are 1,504,277 GBP Treasury Shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


