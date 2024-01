TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday see November numbers for its M3 money supply, highlighting a very light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In October, the money supply was worth NZ$405.9 billion.



Also, the markets in Japan remain closed on Wednesday for the New Yea holiday and will re-open on Thursday.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX