

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks traded lower on Wednesday as Fed rate cut optimism faded and bond yields rebounded ahead of key U.S. economic data and the release of FOMC minutes that could provide further clues on the Federal Reserve's rate path.



Eurozone bond yields edged higher ahead of German inflation data due Thursday that could provide further clues about the European Central Bank's monetary path going forward.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 29 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,501 after declining around 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Atos, a multinational information technology service and consulting company, rallied 2.2 percent after an announcement that it will open due diligence talks with Airbus for a potential sale of its entire big data & security or BDS unit.



