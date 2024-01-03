DelfinGroup, in cooperation with the Estonian fintech company Wallester, launches a virtual payment card with a credit line

The Latvian fintech company DelfinGroup in cooperation with the Estonian fintech company Wallester AS, developing a new and technologically innovative service, started to offer a Visa virtual card.

The virtual card will enable customers to access their Banknote credit line and make purchases or payments quickly, easily and at any time. The primary use of the card will be the significantly updated Banknote mobile app, which will ensure its ease of use and accessibility anytime, anywhere: for example, the app will allow customers to view the available credit line amount, transactions, change card settings, manage the credit line agreement and make monthly payments, making financial management more straightforward and more transparent. The virtual card integrates easily with mobile payment solutions such as Apple Pay and Google Wallet digital wallets, removing the need to manage and maintain physical cards and PINs.

"One of the main pillars of the business of DelfinGroup is to promote the latest technologies in the financial sector, and we are driving change in fintech. We see that virtual cards are becoming more and more popular in the financial market, bringing additional benefits and convenience to customers and new opportunities for companies to develop their services. By integrating advanced Wallester virtual card technology into our offering, we are introducing new standards in the consumer loan industry that will positively impact and simplify financial transactions for our customers," says Nauris Bloks, Member of the Management Board and Chief Innovation Officer at DelfinGroup.

Nauris Bloks adds that using a virtual card also ensures high security standards; for example, the card uses built-in biometric security checks, which provide a higher level of security than traditional PINs. Given that security is an essential aspect of any financial product, continuous security enhancements are also planned to ensure the protection of customer data and the card's security. The card is managed via a modern mobile app, which was significantly improved and updated at the end of October. It allows customers to perform various actions quickly and easily, such as locking, unlocking, or closing the card.

According to Nauris Bloks, with the virtual card launch, it is planned to expand the possibilities of using the card in the future, for example, by developing a loyalty programme and initiating partnerships with other service providers, thus ensuring convenient transactions not only in Banknote stores but also elsewhere.

About DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

