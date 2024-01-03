

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - INOVIO (INO) announced plans to submit a BLA for INO-3107 as a potential treatment for Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis in the second half of 2024. This followed an Initial Comprehensive Multidisciplinary Breakthrough Therapy Meeting with the FDA on critical aspects of the data package required to submit a BLA under the accelerated approval program.



Jacqueline Shea, INOVIO's CEO said: 'Our plan is to complete the submission of our BLA in the second half of 2024 and request a Priority Review. We also plan to initiate a confirmatory trial prior to submission of our BLA. Concurrently, we will continue advancing our commercial plans, with the goal of being ready to launch INO-3107 in 2025.'



