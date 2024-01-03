Uniondale, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2024) - Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FFIC) (the "Company"), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the "Bank"), will be participating in The Microcap Conference, which will take place January 30, 31, February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will be presenting and conducting one-on-one meetings on January 31, 2024. Interested parties can register to attend here.

To register to attend The Microcap Conference, follow this link.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

CONTACT:

Susan K. Cullen

Senior Executive Vice President,

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Flushing Financial Corporation

(718) 961-5400

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/192982

SOURCE: DealFlow Events