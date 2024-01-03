Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Starten Sie das Jahr 2024 mit hohen Erträgen und setzen Sie neue Maßstäbe für finanziellen Erfolg!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
03.01.24
08:01 Uhr
4,160 Euro
+0,020
+0,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.01.2024 | 18:24
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

3 January 2024

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class Sterling Sterling
Date of purchase:3 January 20243 January 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:150,000127,332
Lowest price per share367.5365
Highest price per share367.5367.5
Trading venueJPSILSE
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:150,000127,332
Weighted average price per day per trading venue:367.5000366.8456

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
371,494,497 Sterling Shares 2,035,410 Sterling Shares
29,854,672 Dollar Shares Nil Dollar Shares

From 3 January 2024, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 569,175,869.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com
William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745368


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.