

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kyler Efinger of Park City, Utah was found dead inside the jet engine of Delta plane at Salt Lake City International airport on Monday night.



The accident happened when a store manager contacted the airport's control centre to report a disturbance by a 30-year old passenger on the secured side of the terminal.



By the time officers came, Efinger exited the airport interior through an emergency door with access to the tarmac. He reportedly ran to the south end of airport's west runway where workers were deicing planes. Police found personal items including clothes and shoes on airport's runways.



An aircraft of Delta Air Lines bound for San Francisco was on the tarmac, preparing to depart. The police called the air traffic controllers to notify the pilot to shut down the plane's engines as they believed Efinger had gone underneath the aircraft.



The flight was forced to return to the gates and was later cancelled. All the passengers were rebooked to other flights.



Eventually, officers found Efinger unconscious and partially inside a wing-mounted engine. Police and airport authorities pulled him from the engine's intake and started lifesaving efforts. They gave him CPR and medicines, but he ultimately died at the scene.



Airport officials and police are currently investigating the case with Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board and the Transportation Security Administration.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX