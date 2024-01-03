

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk's SpaceX launched a Falcon9 rocket on Tuesday carrying the first set of Starlink satellites which can transmit phone signals from space directly to smartphones.



The space company collaborated with several wireless carriers across the world including Japan's KDDI, Australia's Optus, New Zealand's One NZ, and Canada's Rogers in August 2022, to provide network to phone users in 'dead zone' via its Starlink satellites.



Through direct-to-cell technology, the carriers expect to provide service to users even in the most remote locations.



One of the wireless carriers, T-Mobile US commented that the satellites have reached the low-Earth orbit on Wednesday morning.



T-Mobile further stated that the direct-to-cell service will start with text messaging, followed by voice and data functions in the upcoming years. The satellite services will not be immediately available to customers though its field testing will begin soon.



