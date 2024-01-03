Albertsons Companies' Shaw's and Star Market Supports Wreaths Across America

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Albertsons Companies' Shaw's and Star Market Veterans Associate Resource Group (ARG) recently came together with division Community Champions to support Wreaths Across America, an organization dedicated to remembering the fallen, honoring those who serve, and teaching the next generation the value of freedom. Team members volunteered their time displaying wreaths and passing out refreshments to volunteers and members of the military.

Thank you to Rick Joyce, Maine District Manager, Shaw's Veterans ARG leader and Marine Veteran as well as Community Champion, Kathleen Lawrence, for their leadership on our participation in Wreaths Across America.

