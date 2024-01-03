Anzeige
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037
20,75020,85022:00
ACCESSWIRE
03.01.2024
Albertsons Companies' Shaw's and Star Market Supports Wreaths Across America

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Albertsons Companies' Shaw's and Star Market Veterans Associate Resource Group (ARG) recently came together with division Community Champions to support Wreaths Across America, an organization dedicated to remembering the fallen, honoring those who serve, and teaching the next generation the value of freedom. Team members volunteered their time displaying wreaths and passing out refreshments to volunteers and members of the military.

Thank you to Rick Joyce, Maine District Manager, Shaw's Veterans ARG leader and Marine Veteran as well as Community Champion, Kathleen Lawrence, for their leadership on our participation in Wreaths Across America.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
