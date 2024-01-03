

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong will on Thursday release November numbers for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, sales were up 5.6 percent on year.



Thailand will provide December data for consumer prices; in November, overall inflation was down 0.44 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 0.58 percent.



Finally, a number of regional areas will see December PMI results, including Hong Kong and Singapore (private sector) and China and Australia (services).



