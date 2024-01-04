Das Instrument YC8 US1686151028 CHICO'S FAS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.01.2024

The instrument YC8 US1686151028 CHICO'S FAS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2024



The instrument 86M SE0009832595 INCOAX NETWORKS A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2024



The instrument 36G AU000000GBZ5 GBM RESOURCES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2024