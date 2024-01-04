Ebusco Holding N.V.: 23 Ebusco 3.0 buses for Stadtwerke Potsdam

New customer Verkehrsbetrieb Potsdam kicks off fleet electrification with first E-bus order



Deurne, 4 January 2024 - Ebusco (Euronext: EBUS), a pioneer and frontrunner in the development of electric buses, charging systems, and energy storage, has signed a contract with Verkehrsbetrieb Potsdam (ViP) for 10 Ebusco 3.0 12-metre buses, and 13 Ebusco 3.0 18-metre buses.



The 12-metre buses will feature a low floor, three doors, and will be powered by a battery pack exceeding 350 kWh. In addition, the 18-metre buses will be equipped with four doors and a battery pack surpassing 500 kWh. Notably, each bus will be equipped with a pantograph, setting them apart from any other Ebusco 3.0 bus. The buses are scheduled to commence service in 2025 and will operate in the Potsdam area.



Made to move millions of passengers per year



ViP manages a fleet of 59 buses and transports over 30 million passengers annually. Stadtwerke Potsdam and ViP have committed to a gradual reduction of the 5,000 tons of CO2 emissions resulting from bus transportation, with the goal of achieving emission-free operation by 2031. To accomplish this goal, the first step has been taken by placing this order of 23 Ebusco 3.0 buses.



Ebusco and ViP have together shaped an infrastructure based on pantograph charging. Therefore, this will be the first time Ebusco will apply a pantograph to the 3.0 model. Although this is a debut for the Ebusco 3.0 model, the pantograph itself is a well-known concept that has already been successfully implemented on many Ebusco 2.2 models for several years.



Patrick Oosterveld, Sales Director of Ebusco comments: "Ebusco has consistently played an important role in facilitating the initial adoption of electric buses. We are thrilled to continue contributing our wealth of knowledge and experience, playing a significant part in the successful implementation of electric buses. Through collaborative efforts with ViP, we've devised a solution that seamlessly enables their transition to an all-electric operation, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact of this transition."



Bettina Biffi and Uwe Loeschmann, Managing Directors of Verkehrsbetrieb Potsdam, comments: "This first order represents a significant step on our way to an emission-free fleet. The order for 23 electric buses is our targeted step towards continuing to offer environmentally friendly public transport in Potsdam and keeping up with the latest technological developments. We look forward to continuing this collaboration with Ebusco in the coming years and working together towards our sustainability goals."