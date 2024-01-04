

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Colombia's Avianca Airlines has been recognized as the most punctual airline in 2023.



Announcing its 2023 On-Time Performance Review, the aviation analytics company Cirium said the last year's winners, hailing from every corner of the globe, have set new benchmarks in operational performance and punctuality.



During 2023, Avianca maintained an average On-Time Performance (OTP) index of 85.73 percent, with its 213,039 flights measured by Cirium, in its network of 75 destinations across 25 countries in the Americas and Europe.



An on-time flight is defined as a flight that arrives within 15 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival. For an airport, it is defined as departing within 15 minutes of its scheduled departure.



This is the first time that a Colombian airline has been ranked as the most punctual in the world.



Bogota-based Avianca is the largest airline and the flag carrier of Colombia.



The company said it achieved this result within the framework of its business model transformation and after implementing various improvement plans.



For the third consecutive year, Delta Air Lines is Cirium's Platinum Award winner for global operational excellence. The U.S. airline also topped the rankings for being the most on-time airline in North America.



The winners in the other regions are ANA for Asia Pacific, Oman Air for the Middle East and Africa, Copa in Latin America, and Iberia Express in Europe.



Safair was the leading low-cost carrier.



Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport stands out as the top performer among the world's airports in 2023.



Now in its 15th year, the Cirium On-Time Performance program monitors global airline operational performance data collected from more than 600 real-time information sources.



