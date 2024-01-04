

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Human Rights Watch has called on countries that approved a UN resolution on 'killer robots' to promote negotiations on a new international treaty to ban and regulate these weapons.



A United Nations General Assembly resolution on the dangers of lethal autonomous weapons systems was passed with overwhelming majority last month.



While 152 countries voted in favor of the resolution, four countries - Belarus, India, Mali, and Russia - voted against it.



It acknowledges the 'serious challenges and concerns' raised by 'new technological applications in the military domain, including those related to artificial intelligence and autonomy in weapons systems.'



The resolution asks UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to seek the views of countries and other stakeholders on ways to address the challenges and concerns raised by autonomous weapons systems 'from humanitarian, legal, security, technological and ethical perspectives,' and report them to the General Assembly by September this year.



The resolution adds an agenda item on 'lethal autonomous weapons systems' to the provisional agenda of the UN General Assembly in 2024, providing a platform for states to pursue action to address this issue.



Autonomous weapons systems have the capability to select and apply force to targets based on sensor processing rather than human inputs.



'The General Assembly resolution on autonomous weapons systems stresses the urgent need for the international community to deal with the dangers raised by removing human control from the use of force,' said Mary Wareham, arms advocacy director at Human Rights Watch. 'The resolution's wide support shows that governments are prepared to take action, and they should move forward on a new international treaty without delay.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX