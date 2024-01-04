

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thousands of adult bicycle helmets have been recalled due to a risk of head injury, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.



About 11,000 Bell Slope adult helmets were recalled. According to the commission, the strap anchor can become dislodged from the helmet when sufficient force is applied and therefore violates the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.



The recalled helmets were sold in dark green and light blue and have the model's name 'Slope' and B1161X written on their inner stickers. They were sold at Target, Fred Meyer, Academy, other stores nationwide and other websites from January 2023 through April 2023 for about $30.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled Bell Adult Slope helmets and contact Bell Sports for a refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps and upload photos of the helmet with the straps cut to consumersupport-bell@bellhelmets.com to prove destruction, then dispose of the recalled helmet.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX