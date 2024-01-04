

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Homedics has recalled thousands of massagers as they can overheat and cause fire and burns.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the massagers can overheat while charging, posing fire and burn hazards. Nearly 46,000 massagers were recalled, in addition, about 41,000 were sold in Canada.



Homedics has received 17 reports of the massagers overheating, including one report of a burn to the consumer's thumb.



The recall involves the HoMedics Therapist Select Massagers with model number HHP-715. The product has a 120 VAC, 60 HZ power cord. 'HoMedics' is printed on the side of the barrel of the product. The products are black with a handle, housing and massage head attached to the end. The product has four interchangeable massage heads.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using or charging the recalled massagers and contact Homedics for instructions to receive a full refund or a refund in the form of a credit toward any Homedics product, including a 20% bonus.



The recalled products were sold at Macy's, BJ's Wholesale Club, Lowe's, JCPenney, The Home Depot and other stores nationwide and online at Homedics.com, Macys.com, BJs.com, Lowes.com, HomeDepot.com and Amazon.com from September 2020 through November 2023 for about $100.



