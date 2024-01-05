SOBR Safe, Inc.: Customer Oceanfront Recovery Expands SOBRsafe Technology Use

Oceanfront Also Reports on the Success of SOBRsure Wearable Band in Outpatient Monitoring

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe"), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that current customer Oceanfront Recovery has expanded its use of SOBRcheck to its two inpatient treatment facilities. Based in Laguna Beach, California, Oceanfront previously installed SOBRcheck at its headquarters, and deployed SOBRsure for continuous client monitoring.

Expanded SOBRcheck Use

"We have had SOBRcheck installed at our headquarters since September, and it has been an invaluable tool for client compliance check-in," stated Oceanfront Recovery President and COO Keenen Diamond. "It empowers us to verify the absence of alcohol in a rapid, accurate way, replacing breathalyzers for our everyday use. Based on the success of this initial implementation, we are excited to roll the SOBRcheck technology out to our treatment centers and ensure safe and alcohol-free environments of care."

SOBRsure Helping to Change Lives

Followed Mr. Diamond, "We also have clients utilizing the SOBRsure wearable band for outpatient compliance purposes, as approved by multiple judges here in Orange County. SOBRsure's continuous, passive monitoring has been a welcome change from traditional remote breath products, and it has led to positive outcomes - we are pleased to report one client wearing SOBRsure has now achieved over 120 consecutive days of sobriety, as empirically demonstrated through the SOBRsure app.

"Our clients have also shared an unexpected benefit of wearing the sleek, fitness-style SOBRsure - seeing it physically on their wrist has created intrinsic accountability and reduced relapse rates. We did not expect the device to go well beyond monitoring and actually become a positive reinforcement tool, rather than a policing device."---

About SOBRsafe

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way.

Enter SOBRsafe. Our advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, transportation, oil and gas, judicial and consumer markets.

The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for access control (SOBRcheck), wearable use (SOBRsure) and licensing/white labeling. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

