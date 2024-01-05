

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), a DNA sequencing and array-based technologies firm, Friday announced that it has signed an agreement with Janssen Research and Development, LLC to develop its novel molecular residual disease or MRD assay to detect tumor DNA.



The company said that it intends to deliver an accurate and easily accessible MRD array with the help of Janssen.



MRD testing is used in oncology to predict disease recurrence.



