

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Maersk has announced a significant change in its shipping routes following an attack on one of its vessels last Saturday.



In response to the threat posed by Houthi rebels based in Yemen, the shipping giant has decided to reroute its container vessels away from the original Red Sea route, opting instead for a journey around the Cape of Good Hope.



The shipping company rerouted its container vessels namely Maersk Genoa, Maersk Londrina, Ebba Maersk and Gjertrud Maersk except Maersk Utah which had been stuck in the Red Sea area. The company spokesman said that even though it can't be rerouted, it would not sail past Yemen.



The five Maersk ships bound towards Asia had already crossed the Canal and were about to travel past Yemen when the halt was announced.



Houthi attacks, which began last year with the intent to target ships bound for Israel, have escalated, causing disruptions in the global supply chain and triggering concerns about inflation due to surging shipping rates.



In order to avoid attacks, several shipping companies, including Maersk, have chosen the longer route around Cape of Good Hope which cost up to $1 million extra in fuel for each trip.



On December 19, U.S. military launched an international naval operation called Operation Prosperity Guardian to combat the militant attacks. Following this, many shipping companies including Maersk chose to restart Red Sea voyages. However, the recent attacks in the area again put the companies in a state of uncertainty.



In a bid to safeguard sea trade, a coalition of 12 nations led by U.S. warned the militants by saying that it would hold malign actors accountable for unlawful seizures and attacks.



