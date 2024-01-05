

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk's SpaceX has fired back at the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) after the board filed a complaint against the company for allegedly illegally terminating employees who had criticized Musk's social media posts in an open letter, referring to them as a 'distraction' and 'embarrassment.'



On Wednesday, the National Labor Relations Board or NLRB filed a complaint which consolidated individual complaints by the former employees in 2022, for which a trial was scheduled on March 5. The case will be presided over by an administrative judge and then a 5-member board appointed by the U.S. President.



In response to this, SpaceX filed a complaint in Brownsville, Texas claiming that NLRB's structure violates the U.S. Constitution. The complaint states that since the President of the Board couldn't freely remove board members and administrative judges, its constitutionally required degree of control is lacking, which in turn makes the Labour Board's structure unconstitutional.



Similarly, in December last year, Musk's EV brand Tesla had accused California's Department of Motor Vehicles of violating its free speech rights.



