

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Paul Kerouac has filed a negligence lawsuit against a Dunkin' Donuts outlet in Florida, claiming that he sustained severe and long-term injuries due to a toilet blast at the donut shop on January 6, 2022.



According to the complaint, the Florida man visited a men's room of one of the franchise's locations in Winter Park and was covered with debris, including human feces and urine after the explosion. On approaching the Dunkin' employees for help, they told Paul that they were aware of the situation as similar incidents had occurred in the past.



The lawsuit claims that Dunkin' had a duty to warn customers about the toilet. Also, the shop had failed to properly maintain and inspect the toilet regularly.



Further, the complainant seeks more than $50,000 in damages for mental health care and trauma counselling. Kerouac's lawyer said that his client has lost 'the capacity for enjoyment of life' and suffers from PTSD-like symptoms.



