Kapsch TrafficCom: Kapsch TrafficCom, provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility, announced the successful opening of the first stage of the Moravski corridor and Ruma-Šabac highway tolling project in Serbia. The first stage of the project, between Ruma and Šabac in the greater Belgrade area, was completed in less than 6 months - a record time for tolling projects of this kind. The project has a volume of EUR 4.3 million. Phases two and three, for the new highway in the Moravski corridor, are on track to come go live within the coming months. Once completed, Kapsch TrafficCom technology will be used for over 100 lanes and 12 plazas.Kapsch TrafficCom: weekly performance: 3.79%

