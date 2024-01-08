

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Monday amid facing expectations of an early rate cut in the U.S.



The dollar and bond yields remained supported after government data showed U.S. job growth surged unexpectedly in December.



The yields on the European 10-year benchmark note and the German 10-year rose for a third straight session ahead of U.S. consumer price inflation and producer price inflation data due this week.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,422 after losing 0.4 percent on Friday.



Casino shares fell about 1 percent. The retail company said that the European Commission has authorized a consortium led by Daniel Kretinsky to take control of the Group as part of the financial restructuring.



