DelfinGroup results for Q4 2023

The Latvian fintech company DelfinGroup continued to show growth in the sales of pre-owned goods and loan issuance in the twelve months and the fourth quarter of 2023.

The sales of pre-owned, slightly pre-owned and new goods in the twelve-month period increased by 27% reaching 15.1 million euros, but during the fourth quarter of this year reached 4 million euros, a 21% increase compared to last year.

Furthermore, in the pawn lending segment, the issuance of loans increased by 20% in the twelve-month period, reaching 23.4 million euros. In the fourth quarter of 2023, pawn loans were issued for 5.8 million euros.

Meanwhile, in the consumer lending segment in 2023, loans were issued for 68.9 million euros, or 13% more than in the corresponding period last year, while in the fourth quarter, 17.3 million euros were issued.

In the fourth quarter, the company focused on improving the quality of the loan portfolio, as already in the middle of the year, the goal of the portfolio size set for 2023, which was 77 million euros, was exceeded, while at the end of the third quarter, it had reached 84.6 million euros. The company's management appreciates the achieved result of portfolio growth, which allowed to focus on optimizing portfolio financing costs and increasing profitability during the last quarter.

Q4

2023 Q4

2022 Change

% 12M

2023 12M

2022 Change

% Consumer loan issuance ('000 EUR) 17 279 17 046 +1% 68 870 60 755 +13% Pawn loan issuance ('000 EUR) 5 771 5 536 +4% 23 380 19 535 +20% Total loan issuance ('000 EUR) 23 050 22 582 +2% 92 250 50 289 +15% Sale of pre-owned goods ('000 EUR) excl. VAT 4 014 3 311 +21% 15 081 11 911 +27%

About DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

For further information, please contact:

Aldis Umblejs,

DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +371 26189988

E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

