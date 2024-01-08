DelfinGroup results for Q4 2023

The Latvian fintech company DelfinGroup continued to show growth in the sales of pre-owned goods and loan issuance in the twelve months and the fourth quarter of 2023.
The sales of pre-owned, slightly pre-owned and new goods in the twelve-month period increased by 27% reaching 15.1 million euros, but during the fourth quarter of this year reached 4 million euros, a 21% increase compared to last year.
Furthermore, in the pawn lending segment, the issuance of loans increased by 20% in the twelve-month period, reaching 23.4 million euros. In the fourth quarter of 2023, pawn loans were issued for 5.8 million euros.
Meanwhile, in the consumer lending segment in 2023, loans were issued for 68.9 million euros, or 13% more than in the corresponding period last year, while in the fourth quarter, 17.3 million euros were issued.
In the fourth quarter, the company focused on improving the quality of the loan portfolio, as already in the middle of the year, the goal of the portfolio size set for 2023, which was 77 million euros, was exceeded, while at the end of the third quarter, it had reached 84.6 million euros. The company's management appreciates the achieved result of portfolio growth, which allowed to focus on optimizing portfolio financing costs and increasing profitability during the last quarter.
|Q4
2023
|Q4
2022
|Change
%
|12M
2023
|12M
2022
|Change
%
|Consumer loan issuance ('000 EUR)
|17 279
|17 046
|+1%
|68 870
|60 755
|+13%
|Pawn loan issuance ('000 EUR)
|5 771
|5 536
|+4%
|23 380
|19 535
|+20%
|Total loan issuance ('000 EUR)
|23 050
|22 582
|+2%
|92 250
|50 289
|+15%
|Sale of pre-owned goods ('000 EUR) excl. VAT
|4 014
|3 311
|+21%
|15 081
|11 911
|+27%
About DelfinGroup
AS DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.
For further information, please contact:
Aldis Umblejs,
DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|09:00
|DelfinGroup results for Q4 2023
|The Latvian fintech company DelfinGroup continued to show growth in the sales of pre-owned goods and loan issuance in the twelve months and the fourth quarter of 2023.
The sales of pre-owned...
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|On AS "DelfinGroup" Additional Share Listing on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List
|Nasdaq Riga decided on January 4, 2024 to admit to trading AS "DelfinGroup"
additional shares on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List next to the already listed AS
"DelfinGroup" shares as of January 5, 2024....
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|DelfinGroup, in cooperation with the Estonian fintech company Wallester, launches a virtual payment card with a credit line
|The Latvian fintech company DelfinGroup in cooperation with the Estonian fintech company Wallester AS, developing a new and technologically innovative service, started to offer a Visa virtual card.
The...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Notification on the increase of share capital of AS DelfinGroup
|According to the shareholders' meeting of AS DelfinGroup (hereinafter - the Company) decision on 9 September 2021, the employee stock option program was approved, while the amendments to the option...
► Artikel lesen
|21.12.23
|DelfinGroup announces fixing of coupon rate for the floating-rate bonds effective from 25 December 2023
|The new coupon rate of DelfinGroup bonds with a variable rate included in the Nasdaq Riga Baltic First North market, with quarterly interest rate fixing, from December 25, 2023, to March 24, 2024...
► Artikel lesen