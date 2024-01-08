

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) Monday said its MiniMed 780G system with Simplera Sync, a disposable, all-in-one continuous glucose monitor, received approval in Europe.



Simplera Sync comes with a simple, two-step insertion process and is half the size of the previous Medtronic sensors.



Medtronic's MiniMed 780G system has advanced features including automatically adjusting glucose levels every 5 minutes. It also has a Meal Detection feature, which is is designed to reduce post-meal hyperglycemia when users occasionally forget to give themselves insulin or underestimate the number of carbs in their food.



The MiniMed 780G system with Simplera Sync sensor will be available in Europe via limited release in spring 2024. Medtronic will begin the phased commercial launch in Europe in the summer of 2024.



'With CE Mark approval, the benefits of the MiniMed 780G system are now available with a new sensor that takes less than 10 seconds to insert,' the company said in a statement.



