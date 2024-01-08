Clean Vision Corporation's Subsidiary, Clean-Seas Partners UK Ltd, Successfully Receives ESG Second-Party-Opinion for Its Green Bonds From ISS ESG

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in innovative plastic recycling and clean fuel development with a goal of fueling the circular plastic economy, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Clean-Seas Partners UK Limited ("Clean-Seas UK"), has received a favorable Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Second Party Opinion (SPO) from International Shareholder Services ("ISS") for its previously announced Green Bond Offering.

This favorable SPO serves as a testament to the Company's commitment to sustainability and adherence to international ESG standards. Additionally, the SPO issued by ISS verifies that the Green Bonds being offered by Clean-Seas UK satisfy the standards of international ESG benchmarks, aligning with ICMA/GBP principals. The ISS SPO marks a significant milestone for Clean Vision, paving the way for the Green Bond Offering that is currently expected to launch in the first quarter of 2024.

"Securing our ESG SPO from ISS is a major milestone for Clean Vision, and we plan to build upon this as we move forward with the issuance of the Green Bond. I want to express my gratitude to the whole team that has made this a reality, which we expect will enable our global operating subsidiary, Clean-Seas, Inc., to establish conversion facilities around the world," said Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision.

Our current plans, which are contingent upon, other things, a successful Green Bond offering, include expanding our network of plastic conversion facilities operated by Clean-Seas as part of our Plastic Conversion Network ("PCN") to establish multiple PCN facilities around the world. One of the key outputs from the Company's PCN locations will be clean fuel, which we plan to sell to multi-national companies, furthering their commitment to plastic circularity.

Daniel Knoblach of Super Global Services SA, which provides customized solutions for alternative investment funds and securitization vehicles, has played a pivotal role as the administrator of the Green Bond process, and was a key contributor, along with Grant Thornton International ("Grant Thornton"), in securing the ESG SPO from ISS. Mr. Knoblach expressed his enthusiasm stating, "We are proud to be working with Clean-Seas UK on this exciting project, which we believe will have a dramatic impact on decreasing the flow of plastic that would normally end up in our oceans. Our opinion is that Clean-Seas UK's Green Bond is the type of project investors are looking for: clearly definable social and environmental impact that is built upon a sound financial foundation."

Clean-Seas UK is also working closely with Grant Thornton, a renowned global financial advisory firm, on the regulatory aspects of the Green Bond Offering.

About Clean Vision Corporation:

Clean Vision is a public company that operates synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

About Clean-Seas Partners UK, Limited:

Clean-Seas Partners UK, Limited, a subsidiary of Clean Vision, focuses on project development and regional investment deploying plastic conversion facilities in the European Union, Middle East and Southeast Asia. It is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Vision, is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas' goal is to offer "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing plastic feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: www.clean-seas.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our projections with respect to raising capital through the Green Bond Offering; estimated revenue generation, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth and expansion of PCN facilities; our predictions about our industry; our estimates with respect to expanding and meeting our projections for our facilities; our ability to raise capital and secure contracts needed to meet expected revenue and processing capabilities; our ability to secure feedstock and offtake agreements sufficient to meet anticipated growth, revenue generation and project processing capabilities; the impact of local and global regulations and laws applicable to our facilities and projects; and our ability to provide viable solutions to the global plastic crisis. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

