

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Epic biographical thriller film 'Oppenheimer' has dominated the Golden Globe Awards with five wins, including the prize for best motion picture drama.



The 2023 release that chronicles the career of Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited with being the 'father of the atomic bomb,' became the third-highest-grossing film of the year.



Cillian Murphy, who played the role of Oppenheimer, won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama.



The director and script-writer of the film, Christopher Nolan, won the award for Best Director.



For both Murphy and Nolan, it was their first Golden Globe Award.



Robert Downey Jr, who portrayed US government official Lewis Strauss, was recognized for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.



Ludwig Goransson, who composed the score for Oppenheimer, won the award in Best Original Score - Motion Picture category.



Lily Gladstone made history as the first native actor to win Best Actress for her performance in 'Killers of the Flower Moon.'



Barbie, the most nominated of the evening with nine nods, won two awards. The film that grossed $1.4 billion worldwide won the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, a newly added category this year. 'What Was I Made For?', the Barbie soundtrack by Billie Eilish & Finneas, won Best Original Song - Motion Picture award.



Poor Things was adjudged the best musical or comedy film.



Emma Stone was named best actress in a musical or comedy for her performance in the movie.



Sarah Snook, who played Shiv Roy in Succession, was named best leading actress in a TV drama, while Kieran Culkin won the award for best leading TV actor for his role in it.



Courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall won best foreign language film and best screenplay.



The 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.



