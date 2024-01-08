

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved mostly higher during trading on Monday, regaining ground after snapping a nine-week winning streak last week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has shown a particularly strong upward move, although the Dow has bucked the uptrend.



In recent trading, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have reached new highs for the session. The Nasdaq is up 160.04 points or 1.1 percent at 14,684.11 and the S&P 500 is up 22.90 points or 0.5 percent at 4,720.14, but the Dow is down 68.26 points or 0.2 percent at 37,397.85.



The dip by the Dow comes amid a steep drop by shares of Boeing (BA), with the aerospace giant plunging by 7.9 percent.



Boeing has moved sharply lower as the Federal Aviation Administration ordered airlines to ground dozens of the company's 737 Max 9 aircraft after a door plug blew out in the middle of an Alaska Airlines flight on Friday.



Meanwhile, the strength in the broader markets may reflect ongoing optimism about the outlook for stocks despite recent uncertainty about the likelihood of near-term interest rate cuts.



The Labor Department's reports on consumer and producer price inflation, which are due to be released later this week, could have a significant impact on the look for interest rates.



While the Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it meets later this month, the data could impact expectations regarding a rate cut in March.



Optimism about a March rate cut have recently waned, although CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently still indicates a 62.7 percent chance of a decrease.



Sector News



Computer hardware and semiconductor stocks have moved sharply higher on the day, contributing to the surge by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.



Reflecting the strength in the sectors, the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index are up by 2.7 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



Considerable strength is also visible among software stocks, as reflected by the 1.4 percent gain being posted by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.



Networking, housing and airline stocks are also seeing notable strength, while energy stocks have moved sharply lower along with the price of crude oil.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Monday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 1.9 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground after moving notably lower over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 5.3 basis points at 3.989 percent.



